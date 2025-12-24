Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, September 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Limoneira Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Limoneira Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.
In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.
