First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

