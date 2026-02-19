Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terex by 68.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 285,186 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Terex by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 647,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 193,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

