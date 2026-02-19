Studio Investment Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 132,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 117,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

