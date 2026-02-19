First National Bank of Omaha Invests $2.04 Million in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 109.9% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Dbs Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

