Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $1.11 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 221,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

