First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 7,612 iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $390.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $397.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.94 and its 200-day moving average is $381.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

