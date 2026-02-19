38,300 Shares in Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 434,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $848.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

