Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,888 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455,790 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $511,489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,643,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

