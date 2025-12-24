Zacks Research Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to “Hold”

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $699.01 million, a PE ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 1.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $154.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 655,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 419.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.