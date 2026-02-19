Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $14.50

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3182.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 target price on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.
NASDAQ GO opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.
The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.
