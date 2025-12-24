McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,302 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

