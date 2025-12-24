Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 25.9% – Should You Sell?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.32 and last traded at GBX 6.36. 5,232,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 656,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.58.

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

