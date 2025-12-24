Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,960,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 478.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 131.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 101.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 967,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,355,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 226,453 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $126.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

