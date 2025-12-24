Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.
COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $126.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.
Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.
