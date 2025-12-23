iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,624,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 507,521 shares.The stock last traded at $22.8650 and had previously closed at $22.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.0763 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
