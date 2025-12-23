iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,624,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 507,521 shares.The stock last traded at $22.8650 and had previously closed at $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.0763 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 158.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

