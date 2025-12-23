National Bankshares Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$2.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

WildBrain Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of WILD stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 133,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.54. WildBrain has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$2.23.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.53 million for the quarter. WildBrain had a positive return on equity of 3,013.26% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that WildBrain will post 0.0369572 earnings per share for the current year.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. It operates through the following segments: the Content Business, CPLG, which manages copyrights, licensing, and brands for third parties and the Television segment.

