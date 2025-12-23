Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.17.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.69. 474,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,924. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$15.96 and a 1 year high of C$25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.The firm had revenue of C$554.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine Healy purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$501,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$501,300. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,425 shares of company stock worth $545,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term. Northland’s growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.