TD Securities Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

TSE BTE traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.33. 2,958,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.65.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$746.42 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

