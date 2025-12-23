MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 346850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market. It operates DermSecure telemedicine platform that enables the web-based operation of its SIAscopy scanning technology and allows the company to deploy its technology in networks of third-party locations from which patients' mole and lesion images along with other relevant patient information can be connected to specialist physicians for remote assessment.

