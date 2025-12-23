Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 20880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sernova Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40.

About Sernova

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem cells to create a bio-hybrid organ. A bio-hybrid organ refers to a medical device designed to be implanted into the human body, where it integrates with existing living tissue to replicate or enhance the function of a natural organ, essentially aiming to restore normal organ function by combining living cells with non-living materials to mimic the properties of the original organ and seamlessly interact with surrounding tissues.

