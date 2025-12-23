KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 8174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

