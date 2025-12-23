CoreWeave (CRWV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) recently:

12/19/2025 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $192.00.

12/16/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/15/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Melius Research.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $168.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – CoreWeave had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $160,192,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,592 shares in the company, valued at $47,607,677.04. This represents a 77.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,984,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,417,070 in the last quarter.

Get CoreWeave Inc alerts:

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.