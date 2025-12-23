CoreWeave (CRWV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) recently:
- 12/19/2025 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $192.00.
- 12/16/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 12/15/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2025 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Melius Research.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $168.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – CoreWeave had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $160,192,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,592 shares in the company, valued at $47,607,677.04. This represents a 77.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,984,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,417,070 in the last quarter.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
