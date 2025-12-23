ReposiTrak (TRAK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2025 – ReposiTrak was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – ReposiTrak had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – ReposiTrak was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – ReposiTrak had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – ReposiTrak had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – ReposiTrak had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – ReposiTrak had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReposiTrak

In related news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,500. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

