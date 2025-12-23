Oasis Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.13 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $76.13 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.64 or 0.03342991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00006538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,486,915,632 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasis.net. Oasis Network’s official message board is oasis.net/blog. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,486,877,285 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01013564 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $6,978,516.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.