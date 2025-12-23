Pudgy Penguins 24-Hour Volume Tops $120.41 Million (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $549.01 million and $120.41 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,471.61 or 1.00354243 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins launched on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00890705 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $115,733,643.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

