Pundi X (New) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.39 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,386,541 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,386,541.0999244. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.2240242 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $2,283,604.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

