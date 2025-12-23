Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.51. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northpointe Bancshares shares last traded at $17.5150, with a volume of 1,498 shares.
NPB has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $601.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.
Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.
Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.
Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.
