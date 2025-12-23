Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.51. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northpointe Bancshares shares last traded at $17.5150, with a volume of 1,498 shares.

NPB has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Northpointe Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NPB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Northpointe Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,841,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,953 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 122.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 931,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northpointe Bancshares by 84.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $601.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Northpointe Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northpointe Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northpointe Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.