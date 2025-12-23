MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Reaches $3.67 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $36.01 million and $3.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00006059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00003978 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,234 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is www.metis.io/blog. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,819,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 5.30916493 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $3,867,207.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

