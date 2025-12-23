Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $433.74 on Tuesday. Carvana has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $485.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total value of $17,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,283,141. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 574,332 shares of company stock worth $232,367,702 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Carvana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

