Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on December 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on December 3rd.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 12/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $546.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.37 and a beta of 1.46. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $979.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.69 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is 1,028.57%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale by 133.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale by 89.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HY. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on Hyster-Yale in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HY

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Hyster-Yale

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company’s product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.