Beldex Price Tops $0.0971 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $725.79 million and $9.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.94 or 0.03370268 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00006584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,935,490,735 coins and its circulating supply is 7,474,510,735 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.