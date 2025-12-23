Komodo (KMD) Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $210.58 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00475237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,150,004 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

