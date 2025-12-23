sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.27 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $39.27 million and $62.76 thousand worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,551,747 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

