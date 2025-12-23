Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,687,000 after buying an additional 1,617,459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10,448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,749,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 125,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEC opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

