OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,287 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.8%

IEFA stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

