Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,517,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288,449 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,697,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,618 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,234,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after acquiring an additional 167,067 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,219,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,536,000 after acquiring an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

