SK Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

SK Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up 1.7% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 569,131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $49.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
