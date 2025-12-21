WPP (NYSE:WPP) versus Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Financial Contrast

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 2 4 2 0 2.00 WPP 3 2 1 0 1.67

Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.32, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than WPP.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -0.38% N/A -2.26% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and WPP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $1.51 billion 0.68 -$179.25 million ($0.01) -204.50 WPP $18.84 billion 0.26 $692.62 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats WPP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays. It offers solutions, such as RADARView, an audience and campaign planning tool, which analyzes historical mobile location data; RADARConnect, a campaign amplification solution that delivers ads across mobile and other devices to re-target audience groups exposed to an out-of-home advertisement; RADARProof, a campaign measurement and attribution solutions which analyzes anonymized and/or aggregated data; and RADARSync, a data integration platform that uses customer data across the tools for customized application of solutions to customers' specific audience targets and goals. In addition, the company sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the public. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

