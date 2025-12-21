Brokerages Set Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $11.45

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 249.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.