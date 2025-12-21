Analysts Set Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $117.25

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.2486.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

