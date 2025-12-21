Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $268.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $79,364,303 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.