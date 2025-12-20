Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,337,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 482,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,289,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,917,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Featured Stories

