Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Draganfly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Draganfly from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Draganfly Stock Performance

DPRO stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.64. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.40.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 71.81% and a negative net margin of 243.20%. Research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC increased its position in shares of Draganfly by 69.1% in the second quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

