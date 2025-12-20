Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stores Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a multi?year strategic partnership with Runway to integrate Runway’s generative video technology into Adobe’s creative stack and make Runway the preferred API partner — a move that accelerates Firefly’s video capabilities and strengthens Adobe’s positioning in pro video workflows. Adobe and Runway Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of AI Video for Creators, Studios and Brands
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe is adding Runway’s new video AI tool into Firefly under an exclusive partnership, expanding creative features that can drive higher engagement and subscription value for Adobe’s Creative Cloud customers. Adobe Adds Runway’s New Video AI Tool To Firefly In Exclusive Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Qualified Digital launched an AI?assisted accelerator to speed migrations to Adobe Experience Platform Web SDK, which could reduce deployment friction for enterprise customers and support faster platform adoption. 85% Faster – Qualified Digital Announces AI-assisted Accelerator
- Neutral Sentiment: Phillip Securities reiterated a Buy rating on ADBE but trimmed its price target (from $560 to $487), signaling continued conviction in long?term growth while acknowledging valuation pressure after recent gains. Phillip Maintains Buy on Adobe (ADBE), Sees Steady Growth Into FY26
- Neutral Sentiment: Adobe Digital Insights reports holiday e?commerce returns down ~2.5% year?over?year — a positive signal for merchants and the broader digital commerce metrics Adobe monitors, though it is a modest, indirect benefit to Adobe’s business. E-Commerce Returns Of Holiday Purchases Down 2.5%, Adobe Reports
- Negative Sentiment: A proposed class?action alleges Adobe misused authors’ works to train its AI models; multiple outlets report the suit — a reputational and legal risk that could lead to costly litigation, regulatory scrutiny, or changes to training practices. Adobe sued for allegedly misusing authors’ work in AI training
- Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc downgraded ADBE to Underweight with a $310 price target, arguing limited near?term upside after strong results — analyst downgrades can pressure sentiment and trigger short?term selling. KeyBanc Turns Bearish on Adobe (ADBE) Despite Strong Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on free Acrobat alternatives highlights competitive pressure in document tools; this is a longer?term product/commercial risk but not an immediate earnings threat. Free Adobe Acrobat Alternatives for Every Need in 2026
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $355.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.58 and a 52-week high of $465.70.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
