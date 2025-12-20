Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stores Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $355.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.58 and a 52-week high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

