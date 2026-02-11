Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 11824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Omron presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Omron had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

