Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9%

AGNC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Featured Articles

