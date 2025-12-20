Talbot Financial LLC Buys 6,879 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.0% during the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.7% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.74 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $297.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

