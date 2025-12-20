Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the second quarter worth $202,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 70.5% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

BATS JAJL opened at $29.06 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

