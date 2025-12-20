Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 155.3% during the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 877,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $161,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,744,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in monday.com by 9,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 175,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $147.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.58, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.93. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $342.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on monday.com from $258.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.61.

monday.com Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

