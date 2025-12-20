James Winston King Sells 1,457 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $279,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,748.96. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Thursday, December 18th, James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00.

On Monday, November 17th, James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92.

On Monday, October 20th, James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $196,068.60.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $199.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.44, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Key Guidewire Software News

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire, which typically supports buying interest and headline-driven flows into the name. Read More.

DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire, which typically supports buying interest and headline-driven flows into the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research issued a bullish rating (reported as a “Buy”/”Strong?Buy” in coverage), adding to the recent cluster of upward analyst moves that can push momentum. Read More.

BTIG Research issued a bullish rating (reported as a “Buy”/”Strong?Buy” in coverage), adding to the recent cluster of upward analyst moves that can push momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s slate of directors, executive compensation and auditor at the annual meeting — removes a governance overhang but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Read More.

Shareholders approved the company’s slate of directors, executive compensation and auditor at the annual meeting — removes a governance overhang but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed revenue beat and EPS in line, supporting the bull case for recurring cloud revenue, but the market reaction is being driven more by analyst commentary than new fundamental surprises. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed revenue beat and EPS in line, supporting the bull case for recurring cloud revenue, but the market reaction is being driven more by analyst commentary than new fundamental surprises. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO and CAO executed sales across Dec. 16–18 (notable transactions include the CEO and President selling multi?thousand share blocks). Large insider sales can signal liquidity-taking and add short-term downward pressure. Read More.

Clustered insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO and CAO executed sales across Dec. 16–18 (notable transactions include the CEO and President selling multi?thousand share blocks). Large insider sales can signal liquidity-taking and add short-term downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares on Dec. 18 (and previously sold additional lots), underscoring management-level selling amid the recent run?up. Investors often view repeated exec sales as a mild red flag. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.